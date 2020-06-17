Tata Motors Supports Truckers By Providing Them With Food And Medical Supplies Across India

Covid-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of millions of people in our country, especially people from the lower strata of the economy. During these tough times, the supply of essentials becomes very critical. In regard to this, Tata Motors is doing something noteworthy.

India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer has been comprehensively supporting the transport ecosystem to ensure all necessary supplies remain uninterrupted and seamless, nationwide. Closely working with truck drivers, small transporters, mid-size transport operators and fleet owners amidst the unprecedented times, Tata Motors identified the existing and emerging pain points in every link of the transport value chain and partnered it to address them in the most effective and efficient manner.

For the frontline truck drivers transporting goods across the country, supplies of food, masks and sanitisers have been arranged at numerous ‘Saarthi Aaram Kendras’, across the entire Tata Motors operations network, and many other Indian Oil facilities located on the busiest national and state highways across the country. Several thousand truck drivers benefitted from the facilities and services offered.

During the lockdown, a dedicated, 24×7 helpline 1800 209 7979 was also set-up for truck drivers and transporters across the country. To speedily address the requests received, 900 emergency response teams were created and meticulously located in key transport hubs and corridors. These teams were manned by 4,000 trained and experienced technicians selected from Tata Motors extensive network of 1400 workshops nationwide and supported by 21 well-stocked warehouses with spare parts quickly accessible for fast turnaround of vehicles. Over 10,000 requests received for vehicle-related assistance were promptly addressed to keep the wheels of supplies running.

To provide requisite repairs and servicing support, workshops were made operational at the earliest possible with a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs). These defined minimal interactions, maintaining prudent social distance, vehicle contact and sanitisation etc. while engaging with customers. Warranties of commercial vehicles expiring during the period of national lockdown have been extended. Similarly, timelines of Tata Suraksha annual maintenance contracts have also been extended for the benefit of customers.

Speaking about the initiatives undertaken, Mr R. Ramakrishnan, Global Head – Customer Care, CVBU, Tata Motors Limited said, “Truck drivers and transporters are frontline heroes as they have played a stellar role in ensuring that the wheels of the nation are kept running with seamless transportation of all supplies. Being India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, a majority of them use our vehicles and we are their first port of call for assistance.”

He further added that in these unprecedented times, Tata Motors is the committed partner, providing all possible support to them and their vehicles. The homegrown company has focused its efforts with a holistic approach to making their tough tasks and lives a little easier.

With the entire logistics sector hit hard due to a significant reduction in overall economic activity, Tata Motors Finance (TMF), a subsidiary of the Tata Motors Group engaged with 3,000 of its customers, across segments and vehicle applications, to understand the key issues being faced by them and accordingly extend assistance. Getting stranded vehicles operational, low fleet utilisation and challenge of operational viability due to minimal cash flow, emerged as the major areas of concern.

Understanding their difficult situation and cognizant that these were exacerbated by the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19, TMF extended the RBI moratorium on payment of EMIs to all its retail and corporate customers who opted for it. While it was amongst the first financiers to do so, additionally TMF has also developed and is offering a rich portfolio of customised options for its customers to avail basis their need and ability. These include measures such as Opex Funding, restructuring of loans, working capital solutions, bill discounting solutions and new vehicles loans with low EMI.

