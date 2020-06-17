Fifth-Generation Honda City Details Revealed Officially Ahead Of Launch

Honda Cars India Ltd., today released the details of its all-new fifth Generation Honda City, ahead of its launch. The much-awaited, new generation of the Honda City has been conceptualized to carry forward the legacy of the C-segment sedan in the country. The launch is scheduled to take place sometime in July.

The new generation of City has been hugely anticipated for a very long time. The car was initially supposed to be launched in the month of March but due to the unprecedented situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, things had to be put on hold. But with restrictions eased out, the Japanese automaker has decided to go ahead with the launch next month.

Exterior Design

Ever since its launch, the City has defined the original, authentic shape of the sedan in India. The ‘Ambitious Sedan’ design enhances the stance and strength of the car. Inspired by the Japanese Katana blade, a type of curved sword used by ancient samurai, the updated City follows a continuity of lights with a sharp shoulder line that accentuates its premium look and length. This character line runs right from the headlamp all the way to the tail lamp, defining its shape, making the hood seem longer, and gives the car a distinguishingly precise and aerodynamic impression.

Coming to the front, the new City has adopted a solid wing face with chrome front grille inherited from Honda’s higher segment sedan- Civic. Complementing it are full-LED headlamps with 9 LED array inline shell, integrated LED DRL and L Shaped LED turn signal. At the rear, the Z-Shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamp with LED side marker lamps is able to combine sportiness and with elegance.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the new City measures 4549 mm in length, 1748 mm in width, and 1489 mm in height. This makes it the longest and the widest sedan in its segment. Its wheelbase measurement stands identical to the previous model at 2600 mm.

Interior Design & Features

The interior of the sedan is expected to be more luxurious with a sophisticated and high-quality dashboard with real stitch soft pad and woody garnish; a large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa, Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, High-quality leather steering wheel & and shift lever and soft interior ambient lighting in the front footwell and map lamp with LED interior room lamps. Behind the wheel, the attraction shifts to the large 17.7cm High Definition full-colour TFT Meter for Multi-Function Driver Information Interface like Trip meter, Real-time fuel efficiency, Digital speed and an innovative G-meter.

Some of the other key features include Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, four airbags, cruise control, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), automatic climate control, sunroof, LED headlamps, parking camera, digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats, connected features like remote engine start/stop and pre-cooling, etc.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

As for the powertrain, the 2020 Honda City comes with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The car will offer two engine options: 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) and 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel). The former delivers 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT unit as optional. In the MT configuration, it will return 17.8 kmpl of fuel economy, while in the CVT it will deliver 18.4 kmpl. The 1.5L i-DTEC has been rated to crank out 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It will be available with only a 6-speed manual gearbox and will deliver 24.1 kmpl in terms of fuel economy.

The C-segment sedan is a hotly contested space with the recent launches of the updated models like Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid. The Maruti Ciaz is also a strong player in the segment, however, with the arrival of the new City, things will become really interesting.