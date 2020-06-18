7-Seater Hyundai Creta Spied Testing On Indian Roads

Hyundai launched the second-generation Creta in March 2020 and despite the lockdown being ensued, it has garnered a good response. When Creta was first introduced, it went on to take the throne in the mid-size SUV segment but then came its own cousin and dethroned it. Hyundai then brought in the new Creta to compete with its rivals. And now, there’s a bigger model in the works.

Three-row derivatives

The popularity of mid-size SUVs have led to the idea of developing three-row derivatives of the same. Tata showcased the Gravitas, which is based on their flagship Harrier while on the other hand, MG has already started production of Hector Plus which will go on sale sometime next month. It doesn’t feel surprising that Hyundai is going to pull off the same with Creta.

Creta, bigger and better?

The Creta is a very successful recipe and has become a household name in the Indian market. Hyundai will bank on the popularity of Creta by launching a 7-seater version of the same. It is probably the first time it has been caught testing on Indian roads. In a video uploaded by a YouTube channel named DCV Bike, the rider caught the 7-seater version of Creta being tested on the highway wearing heavy camouflage.

The car which makes an appearance in the video, despite wearing heavy camouflage, reveals some key elements which give it away. It includes the same Y-spoke alloy wheel design as the regular five-seater. Coming to other changes now, it will probably feature a longer rear overhang and the major difference between both the models will be down to the engineering bits involved in adding an additional row of seats. To make it stand apart from the regular 5-seater version, Hyundai might also redesign the tail lamps and bumpers.

Engine options

Under the hood, the seven-seat Creta is expected to be powered with the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines that the regular Creta comes with. The 1.5-litre petrol motor makes 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, or an optional IVT automatic transmission, which is Hyundai’s version of a CVT. The 1.5-litre oil burner puts out an identical 115 PS power, but 250 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed MT with an optional automatic gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit is rated at 140 PS/242 Nm, and is offered with a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard.

prior to this, there have been rendered as well as spy-shot images leaked on the internet. The SUV was spotted undergoing tests in South Korea recently. Now that it has been spied on our roads, it confirms that Hyundai is considering to launch it here as well and going by the popularity which the standard Creta enjoys, the 7-seater version of the same shouldn’t face that much difficulty in gaining pace but only if they price it right.