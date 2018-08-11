Tata Motors SOUL ‘Iconic Ladakh Drive, Mountain Trail, August 2018’ Concludes

Tata Motors SOUL (SUV Owners United League) enthralled its SUV enthusiasts for the second time this year with its ‘Iconic Ladakh Drive, Mountain Trail, August 2018’. The participants drove through the landscapes of Himachal Pradesh starting from Chandigarh to the Land of the mystic Lamas – Ladakh. The drive to Leh was designed to give the Safari and Hexa owners an experience of a lifetime, where these adventure seekers got a chance to drive through a 1300 kilometer stretch across plains and rugged snow-capped mountains.

Post its commencement on August 3 from Chandigarh, the SOUL convoy of 12 Tata SUVs and 32 people traversed through few of the highest mountain passes in the country like the Rohtang Pass, the gateway to Ladakh, the Baralachha pass which is at an altitude of 16,000 ft, Nakee La at 16,500 ft, and Lachungla at 16,600ft. This 10 day drive journey concluded at Khardung La, a pass situated at 18,380 ft above the sea level.

This expedition was curated to provide Tata SOUL members with an opportunity to rekindle their spirit of adventure, in the company of like-minded people and cover some of the toughest terrains in the country. The members also enjoyed the unparalleled beauty of Pangong Tso and a camping night under the stars in the Himalayas. To make the experience even more enriching, there were activities like white water rafting in the Zanskar river and cooking lessons of the local culinary delicacies.

SOUL is a special program from Tata Motors that brings together the Tata Motors SUV owners through adventurous drives traversing across some of the most breath-taking landscapes. Since its inception in 2012, the community has grown to more than 10,000 members. The SOUL program also provides exclusive offers to customers on Tata Motors Genuine Accessories, extended warranty and insurance, which enhances the ownership experience of their Tata SUV.