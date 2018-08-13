Trending:
2018 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite And Chieftain Limited Launched In India

Indian Motorcycle has launched it’s new, ultra-premium bagger, the 2018 Chieftain Elite . This limited-edition bagger pairs custom-inspired paint that’s completed by hand with top-of-the-line amenities for the rider who demands the best of the best. With only 350 produced worldwide, this limited edition custom-inspired masterpiece is loaded with premium features.

Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Elite (13)

The focal point of this bagger is the stunning, specialty paint featuring high-flake Black Hills Silver. As the name suggests, this paint was inspired by the silver mines in the Black Hills of South Dakota, which is near Indian Motorcycle’s custom paint facility in Spearfish, SD. A team of Indian Motorcycle experts mask the bodywork, lay the graphics, and hand-spray each Chieftain Elite. Each bike takes nearly 25 hours due to the time-intensive, painstaking processes that are completed by hand. No two bikes will look the same due to the level of human touch involved.

2018 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite Launched In India (2)

The Indian Chieftain Elite is priced at INR 38,00,000 (Ex-Showroom). The industry-leading seven-inch Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System is standard and has technology features like Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information & status and split-screen technology to customize the display to focus on the details essential for riders.

2018 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Limited Launched In India (1)

Indian Motorcycles also announced the prices of the Chieftain Limited which will be available for INR 36,00,000 (ex-showroom). The Chieftain Limited delivers with custom-inspired touches and premium finishes. The gloss black finish features a grey/red graphics on the fenders, fairing, fuel tank, side panels and hard saddlebags.

2018 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Limited Launched In India (2)

Mechanical specifications on both motorcycles include a 111 cu in (1,811 cc) Thunder Stroke 111 V-Twin engine that delivers 161.6 Nm of peak torque @ 3,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Check out more images of the new 2018 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite And Chieftain Limited below:

