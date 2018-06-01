Tata Motors Signs MoU With Govt Of Maharashtra; Adds 9 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Tata Power has partnered with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra EV ready and to establish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the State for public use. Tata Motors Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to support the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy (2018) in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles in Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, inaugurated the new EV charging stations to mark the week-long World Environment Day celebration. The nine new locations where the EV charging stations have come up include Matunga, BKC, Bhandup (near LBS Marg), Chembur, Malad (near Link Road) and Carnac Bundar (near Fort & Freeway).

With the installation of these Electric Vehicle chargers, the Company is working towards removing the range anxiety from people’s minds and encouraging them to shift from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles. Tata Power plans to device a mix of fast and regular chargers at these charging stations that will facilitate to charge vehicles from both private and public realms of life. The chargers can also monitor the car battery charging status and units consumed while charging a car.

Tata Power aims to supplement the government’s plan to replace fossil fuel vehicles with electric vehicles by 2030, by installing charging stations at strategic locations.

New EV Charging Stations:

Matunga

Bhandup (near LBS Marg)

Chembur

Malad (near Link Road)

Carnac Bundar (near Freeway and Fort)

Bandra Kurla Complex

Borivali (near Western Express Highway)

Mankhurd (on Vashi Highway)

ITC Grand Central, Parel

Existing EV Charging Stations: