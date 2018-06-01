Made-In-India Mankame EP-1 Electric Superbike To Boast 500 Km Range; Top Speed Of 251 Kmph

Electric mobility, without a doubt, is the future and we’ve already seen many concept vehicles at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. In recent updates, a Bangalore based start-up, Mankame (maan-kaa-mai) is preparing to rock the motoring world (petrol and electric) with it’s electric superbike, the EP-1. The EP-1 will be equivalent to the 600-650 cc motorbikes with internal combustion engines in terms of performance.

The EP-1 boasts a range of 480 kilometers on a full charge, at 70 Km/h on the highway and a range of 500 Km ~ 550 km in the City with Active Regenerative braking. The claimed top speed for the electric superbike stands at 251 kmph.

The EP-1 will use a Liquid Cooled 18.4 KWh Battery-Pack which will be made of High Density Samsung cells with dedicated Matrix BMS system. The system will monitor and control individual cells to provide safety and efficiency. The 40 kW high performance PMSM Motor with 180 Nm of torque at the shaft will send the power to the rear wheel via Aramid Kevlar reinforced Belt drive system.

Other features on the Mankame EP-1 Electric Superbike include 320mm dual discs at the front and 245 mm single disc at the rear with Brembo calipers, dual-channel intelligent ABS and traction control with Machine Learning. Suspension duties are performed by Ohlins USD Fork upfront and Showa pressurized system (upgradeable to Ohlins TTX GP) at the rear.

Mankame Automotive will commence a crowdfunding campaign on July 1, 2018. The crowdfunding will be followed by prototypes while the production ready model is likely to be ready by 2022.

Mankame Automotive has currently listed three variants on its official website:

Commuter

Price: USD 8,500 (INR 5,52,712)

16 KW AC Induction Motor

12.16 kWh Battery Pack

300~320 KM per charge @ 70km/h

Top-speed Restricted to 120 km/h

Standard

Price: USD 10,500 (INR 6,82,762)

20 KW revolt BLDC motor

14.97 kWh Battery pack

~400 KM per charge @ 70km/h

Top-speed restricted to 180 km/h

Race

Price: USD 13,000 (INR 8,45,325)

40 KW PMSM Motor

18.4 kWh Battery-Pack

520 km per charge @ 70km/h

Top-speed 251 km/h

Check out the complete technical specifications of the Mankame EP-1 below:

Engine | Motor High Performance 40KW permanent-magnet synchronous Motor

Speed : 8000 RPM

Rated torque : 100 N.m (73 ft-lb)

Peak torque : 180 N.m (133 ft-lb)

Protection class : IP67

Cooling : Liquid cooled(Water)

Poles : 8 Suspension Front Ohlins USD Fork Stroke : 120 mm (4.7″) Length : 800 mm (31.49″) Fully adjustable

Rear Ohlins TTX GP **(optional) + $850 Showa pressurized(standard) Stroke : 30 mm (1.1″)

Brakes Front 320mm Dual ventilated Disks Brembo Dual piston Calipers Safety : Dual channel ABS With wheel contact sensors for traction control

Rear 245 mm Ventilated Disk Brembo single piston caliper Safety : Dual channel ABS With wheel contact sensors for traction control

Dimensions Wheelbase : 1440 mm (56.69″)

Ground clearance : 190 mm | 7.3″

Curb weight : 180 kg (396 lbs)

Maximum laden weight (With passenger) : 280 kg (600 lbs) Electrical System Solid state digital semiconductors – no fuses or relays. CAN bus operated and fully programmable functionality. Intelligence Processor : ARM Cortex a53 intelligent battery monitoring Real-time wheel position and speed measurement intelligent braking response with traction control

Active Redundancy Three Processor System to eliminate electrical or throttle malfunction (Fault tolerance) Dual independent control systems for all electrical systems

Aerodynamics Coefficient of drag : 0.44 Electric Drive Stored Energy : 18.4 kWh

Peak Battery power output : 75.9 kW

Matrix BMS System

Modular Battery system

Power Battery output restricted to 45 kW

Aluminum honeycomb reinforced Carbon Fibre Battery enclosure

Battery weight : 80 kg (176 lbs)

Charging time : TBD

Check out the full image gallery below: