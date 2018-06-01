Made-In-India Mankame EP-1 Electric Superbike To Boast 500 Km Range; Top Speed Of 251 Kmph

Trending:
New 2018 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 200R India Review, Images, Tech Specs, Features, And All The Details
Electric mobility, without a doubt, is the future and we’ve already seen many concept vehicles at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. In recent updates, a Bangalore based start-up, Mankame (maan-kaa-mai) is preparing to rock the motoring world (petrol and electric) with it’s electric superbike, the EP-1. The EP-1 will be equivalent to the 600-650 cc motorbikes with internal combustion engines in terms of performance.

The EP-1 boasts a range of 480 kilometers on a full charge, at 70 Km/h on the highway and a range of 500 Km ~ 550 km in the City with Active Regenerative braking. The claimed top speed for the electric superbike stands at 251 kmph.

Mankame EP 1 Electric Superbike (4)

The EP-1 will use a Liquid Cooled 18.4 KWh Battery-Pack which will be made of High Density Samsung cells with dedicated Matrix BMS system. The system will monitor and control individual cells to provide safety and efficiency. The 40 kW high performance PMSM Motor with 180 Nm of torque at the shaft will send the power to the rear wheel via Aramid Kevlar reinforced Belt drive system.

Other features on the Mankame EP-1 Electric Superbike include 320mm dual discs at the front and 245 mm single disc at the rear with Brembo calipers, dual-channel intelligent ABS and traction control with Machine Learning. Suspension duties are performed by Ohlins USD Fork upfront and Showa pressurized system (upgradeable to Ohlins TTX GP) at the rear.

Mankame EP 1 Electric Superbike (11)

Mankame Automotive will commence a crowdfunding campaign on July 1, 2018. The crowdfunding will be followed by prototypes while the production ready model is likely to be ready by 2022.

Mankame Automotive has currently listed three variants on its official website:

Commuter

  • Price: USD 8,500 (INR 5,52,712)
  • 16 KW AC Induction Motor
  • 12.16 kWh Battery Pack
  • 300~320 KM per charge @ 70km/h
  • Top-speed Restricted to 120 km/h

Standard

  • Price: USD 10,500 (INR 6,82,762)
  • 20 KW revolt BLDC motor
  • 14.97 kWh Battery pack
  • ~400 KM per charge @ 70km/h
  • Top-speed restricted to 180 km/h

Race

  • Price: USD 13,000 (INR 8,45,325)
  • 40 KW PMSM Motor
  • 18.4 kWh Battery-Pack
  • 520 km per charge @ 70km/h
  • Top-speed 251 km/h

Check out the complete technical specifications of the Mankame EP-1 below:

Engine | Motor
  • High Performance 40KW permanent-magnet synchronous Motor
  • Speed : 8000 RPM
  • Rated torque : 100 N.m (73 ft-lb)
  • Peak torque : 180 N.m (133 ft-lb)
  • Protection class : IP67
  • Cooling : Liquid cooled(Water)
  • Poles : 8
Suspension
  • Front
    • Ohlins USD Fork
    • Stroke : 120 mm (4.7″)
    • Length : 800 mm (31.49″)
    • Fully adjustable
  • Rear
    • Ohlins TTX GP **(optional) + $850
    • Showa pressurized(standard)
    • Stroke : 30 mm (1.1″)
Brakes
  • Front
    • 320mm Dual ventilated Disks
    • Brembo Dual piston Calipers
    • Safety : Dual channel ABS With wheel contact sensors for traction control
  • Rear
    • 245 mm Ventilated Disk
    • Brembo single piston caliper
    • Safety : Dual channel ABS With wheel contact sensors for traction control
Dimensions
  • Wheelbase : 1440 mm (56.69″)
  • Ground clearance : 190 mm | 7.3″
  • Curb weight : 180 kg (396 lbs)
  • Maximum laden weight (With passenger) : 280 kg (600 lbs)
Electrical SystemSolid state digital semiconductors – no fuses or relays.

CAN bus operated and fully programmable functionality.

  • Intelligence
    • Processor : ARM Cortex a53
    • intelligent battery monitoring
    • Real-time wheel position and speed measurement
    • intelligent braking response with traction control
  • Active Redundancy
    • Three Processor System to eliminate electrical or throttle malfunction (Fault tolerance)
    • Dual independent control systems for all electrical systems
AerodynamicsCoefficient of drag : 0.44
Electric Drive
  • Stored Energy : 18.4 kWh
  • Peak Battery power output : 75.9 kW
  • Matrix BMS System
  • Modular Battery system
  • Power Battery output restricted to 45 kW
  • Aluminum honeycomb reinforced Carbon Fibre Battery enclosure
  • Battery weight : 80 kg (176 lbs)
  • Charging time : TBD

