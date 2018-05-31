New 2018 Mini Countryman Local Production Begins In India

Earlier this month, the new 2018 Mini Countryman was launched in India, with prices starting at INR 34.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, ahead of deliveries of the new Countryman that are scheduled to start in June, Mini has begun locally producing the 2018 Countryman at BMW’s plant located in Chennai.

In India, the new Mini Countryman will be available in three variants including Copper S, Cooper SD and Cooper S JCW Inspired. While the Cooper and S and Cooper S JCW Inspired will be available with a petrol engine, the Cooper SD will be available with a diesel engine.

Powering the 2018 Mini Countryman will be a 2.0-litre, four cylinder petrol engine and a 2.0-litre, four cylinder Diesel engine. The former will be capable of producing 189 hp and 280 Nm of torque while the latter will produce 188 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Both these engines will be mated to an eight speed automatic transmission

As compared to the outgoing model, the new Mini Countryman features redesigned headlamps with LED rings, inverted U shaped grille, larger air dam with circular fog lamps and refreshed LED tail lights. Inside, the model now comes equipped with an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, circular centre console, automatic climate control, cruise control, rain sensing wipers and an automatic tailgate.

Following are the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Mini Countryman: