Tata Motors Rolls Out 2,00,000th Unit Of Nexon

Adhering to Covid 19 safety protocols and hygiene norms, Tata Motors today rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Since the 150K roll out in November 2020, the last 50K units have been recorded in less than 6 months, with demand outpacing supply and production limited due to the pandemic. The Nexon is among the top 3 highest selling compact SUVs, in India and the company celebrates a new milestone in the brand’s journey as it grows in its popularity every month.

The Nexon is the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned automotive safety accreditation body and is much acclaimed for its class-leading safety, design and driving pleasure.

Customer bookings have been growing and in March 2021, Nexon sales set a new record of 8,683 units in a month, further strengthening the Company’s leadership position in the C-SUV segment.

Tata Motors has been sneakily tweaking around with the Nexon. We recently reported that the company has silently discontinued the Tectonic Blue shade from Nexon’s colour palette and then, the company rather sneakily updated the design of the alloy wheels. The updated model has already started reaching dealerships. The older V-shaped spoke wheel design has been replaced with new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The homegrown automaker is offering new alloy wheels on select variants of the Nexon, which includes XZ+, XZ+ (S), XZ+ (O), XZA+, XZA+ (O) and XZA+ (S).

Apart from the updated alloy wheel design, the Nexon has remained unchanged mechanically. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the latter is a 1.5-litre motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures.

The current Tata Nexon is well equipped with LED DRLs, a revised front grille, lower part rather, scuff plates, flat bottomed steering, a digital instrument cluster, 7” infotainment system with Andriod Auto and apple car play, Auto A/C, keyless entry, cruise control and sunroof. Tata Nexon is one of the few cars in Inda to boast of a 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test.