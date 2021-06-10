2021 Skoda Octavia Launched At INR 25.99 Lakh

The Skoda Octavia should have landed here last year itself but then, everyone knows what went down. The launch timeline of the Octavia, among many other cars, kept getting pushed but now, the 4th-gen Octavia has been launched in India. The base Style variant is priced at INR 25.99 lakh, ex-showroom, whereas the top-end L&K variant is priced at INR 28.99 lakh.

Each of these trims will get stylish-looking 17-inch alloy wheels. Speaking of colour options, while three shades are common between both these trims, the more premium Laurin & Klement version will get two additional colours. Below are all the colour options for the new 2021 Skoda Octavia.

In terms of design, the all-new 4th gen Octavia now draws inspiration from Skoda’s latest design language. This means the car gets a more emotive look and slightly larger dimensions when compared to its predecessor.

The new design of the Octavia plays a vital role in improving the car’s aerodynamics and increase the overall fuel efficiency of the car.

Specs and features

Apart from the design, the new Octavia will also be getting a bunch of hi-tech features like a set of new LED Matrix headlamps, a bigger interior, a new HUD (Heads-Up Display), two 10-inch touchscreens, a new shift-by-wire DSG gearbox and a bunch of innovative assistance systems such as Collision-Avoidance Assist and Exit Warning and not to forget, a lovely 2-spoke steering wheel. It also gets Canton surround sound system, two-zone climate control system, powered tailgate with virtual pedal, wireless smartphone charging system and a lot of other features.

The all-new Skoda Octavia also only offers a petrol engine. It gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of around 190 PS. There will be no manual transmission available with this car. The engine comes paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The old conventional transmission lever is now replaced with a toggle switch. It replaces the conventional linkage to the gearbox and replaces it with an electronic set-up.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “When it was introduced twenty years ago, the OCTAVIA changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment – one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all-new OCTAVIA is a compelling combination and will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO’s success in the Indian market.”