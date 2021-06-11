2021 Jaguar F-Pace Facelift Launched In India At INR 69.99 Lakh

Just like every other manufacturer, Jaguar is banking on its SUVs as well, at least when it comes to our market. After launching its first electric car – I-Pace in India, the company has now launched the facelifted version of the F-Pace at INR 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace facelift is offered in India in a single R-Dynamic S-Trim, but in both petrol and diesel variants.

More details

The F-Pace won’t have it easy in our market as it will have to lock horns with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and even the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

Let’s start with the exteriors, if you take a close look, you’ll notice a slightly revised front grille, along with a more defined bonnet. The other changes which are clearly visible are, the new slim LED headlamps with J-shaped DRLs. Also, at the rear, a set of new LED taillamps and exhaust tips inspired by the Range Rover Velar have been added.

Specs and features

Inside the cabin, there’s a new and larger 11.4-inch touchscreen with the latest software, which has a layout that looks similar to the Range Rover’s. But that’s not all, there’s also a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a touch-capacitive steering wheel, which can also be seen on the Jaguar’s I-Pace. The company has focused on the safety measures and hygiene, during this pandemic and has added the feature of cabin air ionisation, along with a PM 2.5 filtration.

Other changes inside the cabin include the addition of new headrests embossed with the Jaguar’s Leaper emblem and a new gear selector to delight the person behind the wheel. As per the company, there will be regular over-the-air updates for the infotainment system, to keep the SUV packed with new features.

Coming to the engine upgrade, it gets JLR’s latest range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. So the new Jaguar F-Pace facelift gets 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The petrol engine is tuned to belt out 244 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill churns out 198 bhp and 430 Nm of torque.