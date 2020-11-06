Tata Motors Rolls Out 1,50,000th Nexon

Tata Motors celebrated the rollout of the 1,50,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Tata Nexon achieved the 1st 50,000 milestone in Sept’18, followed by crossing the 1,00,000 mark in Sept’19. Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to road safety.

As the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body in 2018, the Nexon has paved the way for other cars from Tata Motors like Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish new benchmarks in car safety in each of their respective segments.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the company will be running a contest under the #Nexlevel150K campaign on social media to celebrate every customer’s journey with their Nexon, from the time of purchase to their ongoing experience with the vehicle. Best entries will stand a chance to meet KL Rahul, leading batsman and Vice-Captain of the Indian Cricket Team who is also the brand ambassador of Tata Nexon, along with a cash prize of INR. 1,50,000. There’s also signed merchandise, and gift vouchers up for grabs on this glorious occasion.

The 2020 Tata Nexon is arguably the best-looking compact SUV on sale in India right now. Flaunting the carmaker’s latest design language, the Nexon was facelifted earlier this year. The new design update sharpened the soft curves of the older version and has made Tata’s compact SUV stand out in a crowded space. The carmaker recently updated the air dam, where earlier, the tri-arrow pattern was highlighted in white. It has now been changed for a few elements of the grille pattern to be highlighted in a bi-arrow manner where three arrows on each side reach out towards an upward-pointing highlight in the centre. This change is applicable to XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(S), XZA+(S), XZ+(O) and XZA+(O) trim levels of the Tata Nexon.

Recently, Tata Motors added a new trim to the Nexon’s already vast line up. The XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon attempts to make premium features more accessible and is offered with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of INR 8.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable vehicle across segments with this feature in India. The XM (S) manual petrol is available at INR 8.36 Lakh while the diesel variant will set you back by INR 9.70 Lakh. On the other hand, the automatic petrol variant of the same trim is priced at INR 8.96 Lakh while the diesel automatic is priced at INR 10.30 Lakh.

Along with the Electric Sunroof, the XM(S) variant comes loaded with features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing Wipers and steering mounted controls. The variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM, such as the Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with Projector Headlamps, Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi- Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport).

The Tata Nexon has also become the first Indian car to be published on the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV). With this achievement, Tata Motors reiterates its holistic commitment towards making the entire life cycle of its products sustainable i.e. from the development of ultra- low/zero-emission vehicles to responsible dismantling and recycling of the vehicle at the final ELV stage.