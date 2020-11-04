Tata Motors Announces Diwali Offers; Benefits Of Up To INR 65,000

Tata Motors recorded a growth of 27% over last year, selling 49,669 units in October 2020. And now, the homegrown carmaker is looking forward to boost the sales even further and in the same wake, has announced its plans on discounts and offers that range all the way up to INR 65,000 in benefits. The discounts are offered on all its passenger vehicle products in the range apart from the Altroz premium hatchback.

More details

Apart from the offers, Tata Motors is also planning to launch the camo variant of its Harrier SUV. After the Dark edition, the Tata Harrier Camo Edition seems to have reached dealerships already and an official announcement about this version could be made in the coming days.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago is powered by the company’s new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine, which cranks out 86PS of power and 117 Nm of torque. The Tiago is offered with either a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode. The Tiago hatchback is being offered with a “Consumer Scheme” that allows for a benefit of upto Rs 15,000 in addition to an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. Thus resulting in a total offer of up to Rs 25,000 in benefits in November 2020.

Tata Tigor

The Tigor too, uses the same Revotron unit which powers the Tiago. In terms of features, top-spec variant of the Tigor offers a 17.78 touchscreen infotainment by Harman which is Android Auto & Apple Carplay compliant. In November 2020, Tata Motors is offering the same consumer scheme worth Rs 15,000 in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Meaning a total of Rs 30,000 in benefits are up for grabs if you are looking for a new Tata Tigor at the moment.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors isn’t offering any discounts or offers on the petrol-powered or the electric Nexon. However, for buyers looking for a diesel-powered Nexon, the automaker has put up an exchange bonus offer of Rs 15,000 which can be availed in November. The diesel version comes powered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that produces 110 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both petrol and diesel engine options are available with manual and AMT gearbox options.

Tata Harrier

The Harrier serves as the flagship model from the homegrown carmaker. For the standard version of the car, excluding the Dark Edition, and the XZ+, XZA+ models, Tata is offering a consumer scheme worth Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. A cumulative total of Rs 65,000 in benefits. But, if you do fancy a Tata Harrier Dark Edition, or like the XZ+ or the XZA+, you can avail just the exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The Harrier is powered by a Kryotec 2.0L Diesel Engine which comes mated to a 6- Speed Manual/Automatic Transmission. The SUV produces 167.67 bhp@3750 rpm of power and 350 Nm@1750-2500 rpm of torque. While the XT and XT+ variants come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the higher-spec Dark Edition variants can be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.