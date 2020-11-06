2020 Hyundai i20 Clocks More Than 10,000 Bookings

The 2020 Hyundai i20 was launched in India yesterday and it seems like, the latest hatch on the block is off to a flying start! The company has revealed that it has received more than 10,000 bookings for the car till date. The company had kick-started bookings for the i20. This could be because of the unreal number of variant on offer. The Hyundai i20 is available in 4 variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) and in 3 engine options.

More details

Hyundai has priced the car between Rs 6,79,900 – Rs 11,17,900, ex-showroom. These prices seem introductory and could be increased in a month’s time.

There are reports suggesting that more than 20 per cent of the bookings are for the higher-strung turbo petrol engine variants. The arrival of the heavily updated i20 is probably going to shoot the company’s sales figures even further. After more than 12 years though, the Hyundai i20 gets what may be its largest set of most comprehensive updates in terms of looks, engine, features, cabin, space and more.

Powertrain and transmission options

The new Hyundai i20 shares its engine lineup with the Venue. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will offer 120 hp power and 173 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The turbo DCT variant does 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 segment – making it the most powerful car in the segment. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine will be capable of 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Engine-wise ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures stand at 21 km/l for the 1.2-litre petrol manual variant going down to 19.65 km/l for the 1.2-litre petrol CVT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol with iMT will offer 20 km/l fuel efficiency and with DCT this figure stands at 20.28 km/l. The most fuel-efficient engine is the 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual transmission offering 25 km/l.

Features

Known to be packed to the gills with features inside a high-quality cabin, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will take that reputation forward with a refreshed layout for the cabin which will be, like its previous iterations, jam-packed with tech. Superior and advanced convenience is now delivered through BlueLink that offers 50 Connected Car features including first-in-segment Over-The-Air Updates (OTA) for enhanced in-car connectivity offering customers convenience and comfort.

The all-new i20 with BlueLink connectivity offers enhanced convenience features such as remote Engine Start/ Stop, Remote Lock/ Unlock & Climate Control, Remote Vehicle Status & Alerts and even functions such as Find My Car Location & Share My Car. Further, to enhance vehicle safety and security, BlueLink also empowers customers with information such as Auto Crash Notification, Tyre Pressure Information and Stolen Vehicle Tracking/ Immobilization. Interiors sport several driver and passenger conveniences with a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Premium 7 Speaker System, In-Built Navigation with Live Traffic and Compass and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and bevvy of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control.