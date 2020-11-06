Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At INR 1.75 Lakh – Live Updates

An all-new thumper is about to be introduced today. Packing a lot of new, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be the brand’s first all-new single-cylinder motorcycle in a long time. It is powered by a new-gen UCE350 engine, is underpinned by a new frame and packs a lot of modern features in the form of a semi-digital display with turn-by-turn navigation, ABS and a lot more.

The motorcycle is all set for its launch today and you may choose to watch the event below or keep that F5 button busy for text updates.

11:31 AM: The event kicks off with Mr Lal riding the Meteor 350 through the Welsh countryside – the birthplace of the brand.

11:40 AM: The new engine which powers the bike is a G-series 349cc engine which gets a balancer shaft to iron out all vibrations. It has been tuned to deliver a healthy dose of torque in the low and mid-range. Royal Enfield is going to town talking about the refinement of the new engine, seat comfort, and the ease with which the new bike can be ridden all day. The bike also gets new brakes and suspension which have been tuned to match the character of the bike.

11:45 AM: The Meteor 350 will be offered with a 3-year warranty. Mentioned below are the prices:

Royal Enfield says the brand has spent a really long time to test all the new components. The bike’s ride height has been optimised to make it a comfortable motorcycle to ride in all kind of conditions for the majority of riders. The bike also gets Tripper navigation which pairs with google maps on the rider’s phone to display turn-by-turn navigation. It gets tubeless tyres and the ABS has been tuned to work in a smooth manner.

The Meteor 350 will also be available on the “Make It Yours” online configurator. Will be offered in three variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Bookings and test rides begin today.

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Meteor 350 is a successor to the Thunderbird. Compared to the old 350cc engine, the all-new engine has a spread of an extra 1000 rpms and has been tweaked for crisp throttle response. The bike’s rake angle is adjusted to make within-town and long rides a comfortable affair and in the saddle, it comes close to making the rider feel like he’s in command of a roadster. RE has also worked hard to keep the signature thump intact and much like every other Enfield, the spec sheet isn’t what the bike is all about.

The Meteor 350 gets a halogen headlamp with an LED light guide, a 15-litre fuel tank, and an LED taillight

The 349cc SOHC, FI engine cranks out 20.2 Bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. All that goes to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. The bike’s wheelbase measures 1400mm, the seat height stands at 765mm, ground clearance stands at 170mm, and there’s dual-channel ABS governing (300mm front, 270mm rear) braking force. The front tyre measures 100/90 -19, while the one at the back is a 140/70 – 17. Both are tubeless on alloys.

The 41mm front forks offer 130mm of travel and the twin rear springs are adjustable for pre-load in six steps. The Fireball version is available in Yellow and Red, the Stellar is available in Blue, Red and Black. And the Supernova is available in Brown and Blue