Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 With Flat-Six Engine And Manual Gearbox Launched In India

Porsche’s mid-engined 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 are now available in India. Featuring a newly-developed naturally-aspirated engine, these cars are capable enough to appeal to the most hardened sports car enthusiasts as they are amongst the most powerful models in the 718 range.

Porsche has even taken true track car lovers into consideration, by adding a traditional six-speed manual transmission. Whilst the GT4 represents the entry-level GT road model from Porsche, the Spyder is geared towards open-top, dynamic driving on curvy routes.

Engine and Performance

Beneath the hoods of both models lies the new 4-litre, 6-cylinder engine which easily revs to 8,000 rpm and generates 420 bhp. It delivers a peak torque output of 420 Nm from 5,000 to 6,800 rpm. If allowed, the Cayman GT4 can reach a top speed of 304 km/h, with the Spyder also passing the 300 km/h barrier by just crossing it at 301km/h.

Both models are equipped with enough power to easily reach 100 km/h from standstill in 4.4 seconds. Among the striking features of the 718 Cayman GT4 is its comprehensively improved aerodynamics which produces up to 50 per cent more down-force without affecting drag. The fixed rear wing is not only a visual highlight but also produces around 20 per cent more downforce compared to its predecessor.

The new 718 Spyder is also distinguished by a lightweight convertible top that provides a dramatic silhouette reminiscent of its famous predecessors. Unlike the GT4, the 718 Spyder has a quite fancy rear spoiler that automatically rises at 120 km/h and paired with the functional diffuser, it is also the first model in the Boxster family to generate aerodynamic down-force over the rear axle.

More about design aiding performance

For the first time, the 718 Spyder benefits from the high-performance GT chassis of the 718 Cayman GT4. With its superior cornering dynamics, it provides the next level of driving experience through its refined lightweight spring-strut front and rear axles that make use of some of Porsche’s racing technologies. The Porsche Active Suspension Management damping system lowers the ride height by 30 mm which also lowers the car’s centre of gravity and improves its lateral dynamics potential. It has been designed to sharpen the overall handling characteristics of both models.

More details

The Porsche Stability Management (PSM) operates with even greater sensitivity and precision this time but for all those enthusiasts who enjoy hooning around the tracks, it can also be deactivated. Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical rear differential lock further enhances the longitudinal and lateral dynamics as well as cornering performance. The high-performance brake system in the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 provides consistent braking that is suitable for track driving thanks to large aluminium mono-bloc fixed-calliper brakes. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is also available as an option. The new Porsche 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 are available in India now. Prices start at INR 1,59,93,000 for the 718 Spyder and INR 1,63,35,000 for the 718 Cayman GT4.