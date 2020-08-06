Tata Nexon Electric Now Available At A Fixed Monthly Rental

Although there are quite a few other options available, the Tata Nexon Electric is without a doubt India’s first proper electric vehicle. Launched at an introductory starting price of INR 13.99 lakh, if you consider its rivals – Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS, it costs nearly half of what its rivals ask.

Tata Motors has now announced the launch of a first of its kind subscription model for electric vehicles (EV). Designed to make them more accessible to a rapidly growing base, Tata Motors is offering the Tata Nexon Electric at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at Rs. 41,900/- per month. Customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 18 months (INR 47,900) to 24 months (INR 44,900) and 36 months (INR 41,900). Through a collaboration with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, this service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, during the inaugural phase of the launch.

With no hassle of vehicle registration and road tax, the entire process of subscribing to the Tata Nexon EV has been made seamless via end-to-end digital engagement. Additional benefits include comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Additionally, customers can have their own EV charger installed at their home or office, as convenient.

The subscription model is customised and suited for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others. Further, partnering with Orix Auto provides a comprehensive value proposition, inviting customers to easily experience the benefits of EV. Post the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

Announcing the launch of this unique EV subscription programme, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “EVs are the future, and as the leader of this fast-growing segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularise their access and use in India. With this novel subscription model, we are making it more convenient for interested users of EVs to experience their myriad benefits. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership in the rapidly growing era of a shared economy.”