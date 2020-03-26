Tata Motors Reveals More Details About Upcoming SUV Offensive

Tata Motors’ vehicles are now known for their smashing design, spacious cabins and for being one of the safest cars on Indian roads. The manufacturer has now share some details about its SUV plan for the near future, which involves the HBX subcompact UV, the Gravitas, and the Hexa, which unlike what many thought, is not going to be discontinued.

Unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show, the Tata HBX made its first appearance as the H2X concept in 2019. One year later, this very concept has been shown as the HBX at the Auto Expo 2020. Although Tata Motors showcased other concepts at the expo, the HBX is 90% close to the actual production car. With its outdoor-ready appearance, the HBX will sit under the Nexon in Tata Motors’ portfolio and will be up against the likes of the Kwid and the S-Presso. After the launch of the premium hatchback Altroz – the HBX concept becomes the second model to be based on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced) architecture.

At the premium end of things, Tata Motors’ flagship, the Gravitas will be launched later this year. Essentially a Harrier with an extra row of seats and bigger overhangs at the back, the Gravitas is the first 7-seater to be built on the OMEGA architecture. The Gravitas was showcased at the Auto Expo this year and upon introduction, will be powered by the same motor which propels the Harrier. Sending all the horses to the front axle, the engine will be paired with the same auto and manual gearboxes as the Gravitas’ 5-seater sibling. Inside, there will be an additional row at the back, however, features and equipment list will be similar to the Harrier.

With the scheduled launch of the production version of the HBX in the next financial year, Tata Motors is slated to have an SUV in every segment. This wide array of exciting products also consists of the Nexon in the compact category, the Harrier in the midsize SUV category and the Hexa along with the soon-to-be-launched Gravitas, in the large SUV segment.