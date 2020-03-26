MG Motor India Donates INR 2 Crore Amdist Coronavirus Outbreak

It is a tough time for all of us as the whole country is going through a lockdown because of the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us know that it can’t be taken down individually and that we need to come together as a community to break the cycle. We all are playing our part and so is the automotive industry. In a recent announcement, MG Motor India declared that they will be donating Rs. 2 Crore to government hospitals and health institutions.

In a press release released by MG Motor India, they said, “In this hour of crisis, we stand with the government of India to fight and overcome the spread of the pandemic of COVID-19. We understand that in this effort, the government of India would need huge resources. As a socially responsible organisation, MG Motor India today announced a donation of Rs. 2 crore for the government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodara), where the carmaker’s facilities are located – to ensure the health and well-being of the medical staff and underprivileged sections of society.”

Their employees are playing a crucial role too as they have announced that INR 1 crore contribution will come from the company directly, its employees have also pledged to donate another INR 1 crore. The contribution includes gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds etc. depending on the particular requirement of the specific government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodra).

They have also extended their support to their employees as the carmaker is felicitating and advising dealers to ensure enhanced insurance cover for their 5000 employees across the country. It isn’t the only instance where the automotive industry has lent a helping hand for the cause. Apart from shutting down their plants to break the cycle and to comply with the guidelines issued by the government, they are also going ahead and doing something about it. We recently reported that some major players in the game have offered to make ventilators in order to combat coronavirus. They also offered to make other medical equipment as well. If we keep supporting each other like this as a community, we will surely get past this tough phase.