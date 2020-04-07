Tata Motors’ PV Range Drives The Social Distancing Message In New TVC

The Tata Group has opened its doors, coffers and heart to help the country navigate through a very unique and difficult situation. What will function as a standalone entity in the future, Tata Motors’ PV arm is backing those generous efforts by taking all precautionary measures to safeguard its employees and resources. To emphasize the importance of social distancing, Tata Motors has released a new TVC which captures the essence of how it is important to stay alone now to be together always. Take a look:

The Tata Motors Limited (TML) Board has in-principle agreed to subsidize TML’s passenger vehicle (PV) business, including electric vehicles (EV), by transferring relevant assets, IPs and employees directly relatable to the PV business for it to be fully functional on a standalone basis through a slump sale. The proposed transfer shall be implemented through a scheme of arrangement, which will be tabled for approval to the TML Board over the next few weeks. Implementation of the scheme will be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as applicable, including approval of shareholders and creditors. The transfer process is set to be completed in the next one year.

On the product front, Tata Motors will be focusing on SUVs this year. Given the fact that the current situation has derailed all plans, once the situation is back to normal, expect the Gravitas to be introduced formally. The flagship will be followed by the BS6 Hexa and the HBX micro SUV which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The example on display at the show was 90% close to the actual production car. With its outdoor-ready appearance, the HBX will sit under the Nexon in Tata Motors’ portfolio and will be up against the likes of the Kwid and the S-Presso. After the launch of the premium hatchback Altroz – the HBX concept becomes the second model to be based on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced) architecture.