BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched At INR 1.91 Lakh

Bajaj has launched the BS6 compliant version of their flagship motorcycle, the Dominar 400 in India. It receives a slight bump in price as compared to its BS4 counterpart and now is priced at INR 1.91 lakh, ex-showroom. Compared to the BS4 avatar, the BS6 Dominar 400 is Rs 1,749 costlier. The BS4 version of the Dominar 400 was priced at INR 1.90 Lakh ex-showroom. In its BS6 guise, the Dominar 400 remains unchanged. It is being offered with the same two colour schemes as before – Vine Black and Aurora Green.

It continues to draw power from a slightly revised, BS6-compliant, 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. In the previous generation, the setup was SOHC but Bajaj rolled out a generation upgrade last year which made the Dominar 400 considerably more powerful. The performance figures remain unchanged as they stand at 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox too remains unchanged and the engine is paired to the same 6-speed transmission assisted by a slipper clutch.

Even when it comes to the way it looks, the BS6 compliant Dominar 400 remains unchanged. The features on offer too are the same as it continues to feature full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

The first-gen Dominar 400 came fitted with conventional telescopic forks up front but as the competition grew, Bajaj loaded it with a more sophisticated USD setup. The BS6 compliant Dominar 400 continues to use the 43 mm USD forks up front and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Dominar has always boasted of best in class anchors in its category and it stands the same even in its BS6 guise as the braking duties are performed by a large 320 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake offering great braking performance in assistance from dual-channel ABS. The Bajaj Dominar 400 continues to be a value for money proposition despite it being BS6 compliant now.