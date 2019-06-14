Tata Harrier Gets A Price Hike, Range Now Starts From INR 12.99 Lakh

The latest entry to the Tata stable, the Harrier SUV has been one of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian market. While quite some time has passed since the launch of this SUV, the car has been having a successful run in the Indian market. Launched at a rather lucrative price point, starting from INR 12.69 Lakh, going all the way till INR 16.25 Lakh. However, due to some reason, most probably rise in manufacturing costs, Tata Motors has given this SUV a price hike, with a hike in the range of INR 30,000 in every variant. Listed below are the new prices, do have a look. Variant New Price Old Price XE INR 12.99 Lakh INR 12.69 lakh XM INR 14.05 lakh INR 13.75 lakh XT INR 15.25 lakh INR 14.95 lakh XZ INR 16.55 lakh INR 16.25 lakh

What started life as the H5X concept at the Delhi Auto Expo last year, the Tata Harrier borrows its design from the former concept car. With quite segment defying looks, the Harrier is sold in a total of 4 trim levels. The base variant model is the XE, which is followed by the XM, XT and the range-topping XZ plus. The top of the line variant comes with a number of features, including an 8.8-inch touch enable infotainment screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 9-speaker JBL audio system, chilled central armrest storage, a digital instrument console and much more.

Accompanying those solid set of features is a solid set of mechanics. The Harrier uses the same underpinnings as the Discovery Sport SUV from, Tata-owned, Land Rover. This chassis also comes with a strong power plant, a 2-litre Multijet oil burner borrowed from Fiat. Dubbed the Kryotec engine, this motor has been tuned to produce 140 PS and a maximum twisting force of 350 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, and comes with three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Apart from that, the Harrier also comes with ESP paired with a terrain response system with three driving modes – Normal, Rough and Wet which help the car improve its performance off the road, despite being a front wheel drive vehicle. To know more about this SUV, do watch our in-depth review, which has been linked below.