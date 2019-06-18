Tata Tigor Gets 2 More AMT Variants, Prices Now Start From INR 6.39 Lakh

Driving on our traffic-filled city streets has proven to become a pain these days. With you moving inch by inch every few minutes, operation of the clutch pedal tends to become a bit more tedious. That is where cars equipped with automatic transmission kick in. With just 2 pedals to operate, they happen to be much simpler to drive in a variety of conditions. That is why, many manufacturers offer an automatic transmission with most of their cars available in the market today. The latest car to join this bandwagon is the Tata Tigor sedan, which now comes equipped with an AMT type automatic transmission.

The AMT gearbox will be offered in two trim levels – an entry level XMA and the top of the line XZA+. These models are priced at INR 6.39 Lakh and INR 7.24 Lakh respectively(ex-showroom, Delhi). The AMT gearbox comes with features like anti-stall and crawl which would make driving that much easier in tight spaces and traffic conditions. This gearbox will be paired exclusively with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This motor is tuned to generate 85 PS at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

The facelift model of the Tigor was unveiled in the month of October last year, where we saw this compact sedan receive a number of changes. This includes the introduction of projector headlamps, diamond grille, 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels, clear lens tail lights and much more. On the inside, the cabin offers 7-inch Harman powered touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Commenting on the expansion of the Tigor range, Mr. S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said “In a constant effort to maintain our growth momentum, we continuously introduce advanced technologies in our products, fill white spaces and offer exciting product interventions to meet the growing aspirations of our customers. This strategy also includes continuously expanding and strengthening our automatic portfolio. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the perfect combination of practicality and convenience these new additions have to offer.”