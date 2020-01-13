Tata Motors Opens Bookings For 2020 Nexon, Tiago And Tigor BS6

Tata Motors will be showcasing some exciting new products at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The carmaker has now announced the bookings open of its completely refreshed product portfolio, which will consist of the BS6 models of the Tiago, Tigor, and the Nexon. The new range of BS-VI products will sport revamped designs with all-new features and is set to be priced higher than their predecessors. Customers can book these products with an amount of INR 11,000 by visiting the nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or their respective product websites. The said BS-VI range of products will be launched nationwide later this month.

Nexon

One of the most popular compact SUVs in India, the Nexon has been facelifted for 2020 and borrows styling cues from the Nexon EV. With a new face, this new Nexon will be offered with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines, additional features and colour options. To book the new Tata Nexon customers can visit https://nexon.tatamotors.com/

Tiago

As the picture suggests, the new Tiago has peeled its friendly face to sport a more mature look. In the BS6 era, the little hatch will be offered with a petrol engine only and its spec sheet will be updated will more features and colours added to the list. To book the new Tata Tiago customers can visit https://www.tatatiago.com/

Tigor

Based on the Tiago, like the hatchback, the new Tigor will probably take a petrol-only route too and like the current version, will offer more space and additional features over its hatchback version. To book the new Tata Tigor customers can visit https://tigor.tatamotors.com/

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has been vigorously working towards a seamless transition to BS-VI. We are delighted to have reached this milestone and are elated to be the first in the business to announce the introduction of an entire range of BS-VI products at once. This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment leading performance. We hope that our new range will contribute towards a cleaner and greener India while providing innovative transport solutions to customers and industry alike.”