BS4 Isuzu MU-X Being Offered With 8-Year/2,00,000 Kilometre Warranty

After receiving an encouraging response for the mu-X ‘special warranty package’, Isuzu Motors India has extended the package to the limited available stock of mu-X BS4 models as well. Prospective buyers will be able to avail this offer until the limited stocks last. As per regulations, BS4 models can only be purchased and registered until 31 March 2020.

The extended warranty of 3 years / 50,000 kms (whichever occurs earlier) on the Isuzu mu-X Powertrain, comes in addition to the ‘5ecure’ comprehensive warranty package, which offers a ‘5 years Comprehensive Warranty & 5 years Free Periodic Maintenance’, for 1,50,000 kms (whichever occurs earlier). The ‘5ecure’ package on the ISUZU mu-X was launched in the year 2018 and has been a successful value offering to customers by Isuzu. It offers peace of mind to the customer and exudes the company’s total confidence in reliability and durability of the product. This extended warranty will be available at no additional cost to the buyer, which is already being offered at an attractive price tag.

Also Read: Isuzu To Close BS-IV Production By December End; BS-VI Vehicles To Be Dearer By ₹3 To 4 lakh

The new package comes with the following benefits on mu-X BSIV models only:

‘3 years / 50,000 kms ‘Extended warranty on powertrain’ (whichever occurs earlier) in addition to the 5 years / 1,50,000 kms warranty (whichever occurs earlier) & Free Periodic Maintenance under ‘5ecure’ package

Free Periodic Maintenance for 5 years / 150,000 kms – includes PMS parts, lubricants and related labour costs under ‘5ecure’ package. This excludes wear & tear and accidental damage related repairs

This new package is transferrable

The offer is applicable to the limited stock of mu-X BSIV models only. Applicable terms & Conditions can be enquired at all authorised Isuzu dealerships.

The Isuzu mu-X competes against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Alturas G4. A full-size SUV, the 2019 mu-X is being offered at INR 26.26 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the 4×2 variant. A 4×4 variant is also available and is priced at INR 28.22 Lakh. Refreshed in 2019, the updated SUV features Bi-LED, self-levelling projector headlamps and LED DRLs, along with with a new front grille and bumper, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a roof-mounted rear spoiler with a stop lamp, LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna. Six airbags come as standard, so does ABS, EBD, EBA, ESC, hill start assist, hill descent control and a rearview camera.

Powering the 2019 Isuzu mu-X is a 3.0-litre diesel engine which comes fitted with a variable geometry turbocharger and develops 177 PS @ 3,600 rpm and 380 Nm of torque between 1800 – 2800 rpm. Offered only with a 5-speed auto transmission, the gearbox does offer a manual mode and a lock-up torque converter on gears 3, 4 & 5, which boosts fuel economy. The mu-X’s traction control system is paired with a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system which offers 4High, 4Low and 2High modes. Off-roading enthusiasts would be happy to know that the Isuzu MU-X offers 220mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 30.1 degrees, breakover angle of 22.6 degrees and a departure angle of 30 degrees