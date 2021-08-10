Tata Motors Launches XTA+ variant For The Harrier, Harrier Dark And Safari

In a bid to make its SUV range more value for money, Tata Motors has added the XTA+ variant to the Harrier, Harrier dark and Safari range. The XTA+ variant comes with a 6 speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof with global close, anti-pinch and rain-sensing closure. The Harrier XTA+ costs ₹19.14 lakhs, the Harrier XTA+ dark edition costs ₹19.34 lakhs and the Safari XTA+ costs ₹20.08 lakhs. Let’s take a look at the other standard features which you get with the XTA+ variant.

Standard features

The XTA+ variant comes with features such as projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, R17 alloy wheels, floating island 7” touchscreen infotainment system with 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto & Apple Car Play connectivity, push-button start, fully automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers and more. Additionally, the Safari offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control & a tire pressure monitoring system.

Keeping in mind the safety of passengers, the new XTA+ variant in both the products offers Dual Front Airbags, an advanced ESP, fog lamps & a reverse parking camera as standard features. The Safari and Harrier come with a Kryotec 2.0 litre diesel engine which produces 170hp and 350nm of torque. As mentioned before, the engine comes mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission. The Harrier and Safari share their OMEGARC architecture as well which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform.

Official statement

Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are ecstatic at the response received by the Harrier and the Safari. The sheer love of our customers has helped us attain the pole position in the high SUV segment. Keeping our customer’s requirements as the top most priority and in line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants – The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+.

Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a 6 speed Automatic Transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a Panoramic Sunroof with functionalities like Global Close, Anti Pinch & Rain Sensing closure to name a few.”