Hero Motocorp’s First Electric Scooter Leaked Ahead Of Its Debut

Hero MotorCorp has been showing interest in the electric vehicle segment for quite a while. It has invested heavily in Ather and most recently, it announced a strategic partnership with a Taiwan-based EV giant, Gogoro. And now, a picture of one brand new Hero electric scooter has leaked on social media. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, which celebrated its tenth anniversary on Monday, seems ready to bring in its first electric model for the Indian market soon.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, can be seen standing next to the new electric scooter during the company’s live stream event of its ten-year celebrations. The building in the background suggests it could be the final ready prototype as it has been spotted inside Hero’s R&D facility in Jaipur.

Design

The design of the electric scooter in the version shown in the leaked image appears quite sleek. It gets a curved body design with a combination of white and black colours, a flyscreen, and a long seat that appears spacious enough to accommodate two adults easily. The electric scooter also gets a 12-inch wheel on the front and a 10-inch wheel on the back. The design is new, something that is not in its petrol-powered portfolio. This makes us believe that the Gurgaon-based manufacturer is developing a new range of EVs for the Indian market and also possibly for exports.

Features

The company has not revealed anything. But we can assume the features it should be equipped with in order to compete with the existing scooters. These features include digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, long battery range, driving modes, and many other which might be beneficial for the potential buyer.

Also read: Utter Domination By Hero Electric; Retains Top Spot In Electric Two-Wheeler Sales

The launch will happen later this year or early next year but in a phased manner. Hero MotoCorp’s latest teaser comes only days before one of the most anticipated electric two-wheelers launches from Ola Electric. Besides Ola, Hero’s new electric scooter will compete with Bajaj Chetak electric, Ather 450X, and TVS iQube among others when launched.