Tata Motors Launches Dark Editions Of Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV And Harrier; Here Are All The Details!

After a week of getting spotted at dealerships and teasers, Tata has finally launched the Dark Editions of its Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and Harrier. The Dark Editions feature a black paint scheme for the exterior and interior. All black editions also get a Dark Edition badging all around.

Pricing

The Altroz Dark Edition starts at ₹8.71 lakhs, the Nexon and Nexon EV Dark Editions start at ₹10.40 and ₹15.99 lakhs respectively. Finally, the Harrier Dark Edition starts at ₹18.04 lakhs.

Altroz dark edition

The Altroz dark edition will feature a new black paint called the Cosmo Black. It gets premium dark chrome across the hood and dark tint finish on 16-inch alloy wheels. The interior gets Granite black theme with metallic gloss black mid pad and leatherette upholstery.

The Altroz dark edition will be available in the top-end XZ+ variants for the naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines.

Nexon dark edition

The Nexon dark edition gets new Charcoal black 16-inch alloy wheels. The exterior also gets Sonic silver highlights and granite black exterior cladding.

The interior gets a black theme with premium leatherette upholstery and perforations on the seats and the door trims. The Nexon dark edition will be available in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol & diesel variants.

Nexon EV Dark edition

The Nexon EV dark edition will get midnight black exterior colour and Satin Black humanity line and beltline. The charcoal black alloy wheels are shared with the I.C. powered Nexon dark edition.

The interior gets dark glossy piano black mid-pad and premium leatherette upholstery with tri arrow perforations on the seat and door trims highlighted by the EV blue stitches and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You will also get TPMS and the XZ+ variant will now get a rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split and adjustable rear seat headrests. The Nexon EV dark edition will be available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants.

Harrier Dark edition

The Harrier dark edition gets Oberon black colour with a deep blue tinge. It also gets 18inch Blackstone alloy wheels.

The interior gets a dark theme with Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery which carries tri-arrow perforations with deep blue undertone. The Harrier dark edition will be available in the XT+, XZ+ and XZA+ trims.