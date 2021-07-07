Upcoming Sedans For 2021

Sedans have become a dying breed due to the increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers around the world. While today’s SUVs and crossovers can hold their own against sedans, true enthusiasts will still prefer a real sedan any day. Though manufacturers are shifting their focus more towards SUVs, there are still new sedans coming to our shores soon if you’re looking for one.

Skoda Slavia

Launching under Skoda and Volkswagen’s India 2.0 strategy, the Skoda Slavia will be based on the MQB AO(IN) platform just like the recently launched Kushaq. The exterior is going to carry Skoda’s notchback design and crystalline LED lights. The interior will borrow bits from its crossover siblings like the two-spoke steering wheel, sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen system and Skoda premium sound system.

The engine options will include a 1.0 TSI and a 1.5 TSI. Both of these powertrains will get an option of a 6-speed manual and a torque converter or a dual-clutch automatic transmission depending on the engine. Expect the Slavia to be loaded with a host of standard safety features. The Slavia will be unveiled by the end of this year and we expect it to carry a significant premium over the Rapid.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus will be the upcoming Skoda Slavia’s sibling. It will share its platform and powertrain options with the Slavia however the interior and exteriors will be distinct. The Virtus will sport Volkswagen’s understated yet elegant styling. We had recently spotted a left-hand drive version of the Virtus undergoing testing.

The Virtus could also feature additional equipment over the Kushaq such as a virtual cockpit just like the upcoming Taigun. We expect the Virtus to be unveiled next year and be positioned similar to the Slavia.

Toyota’s Ciaz based Sedan

Toyota India has already launched a rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno and the Vitara Brezza. And now, Toyota is now set to launch a rebadged version of the Ciaz sedan. The Toyota sedan will feature a few changes in the exterior to differentiate it from the Ciaz such as a different grille or different bumpers. The interiors are expected to remain the same with changes made just to the upholstery.

The powertrain options will include a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine which produces 105hp and 138nm of torque. The engine also features mild-hybrid technology to boost its efficiency. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual or a 4 speed automatic. Expect the pricing to be more or less similar to the Ciaz and a launch this year.

Tesla Model 3

Now, this could be called a wild entry among the sea of C segment sedans. Tesla is all set to enter the Indian market with the Model 3 sedan. Model 3 is the entry into Tesla’s line up and it features a variety of variants depending on the range. The standard plus version delivers 423km of range according to EPA while the long-range version delivers an EPA certified 568kms. You also get options of dual or single motors mated to rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powertrains.

The power ranges between 283hp and 450hp depending on the model. The interiors of the Model 3 feature a 15-inch touchscreen which can control the majority of functions of the car. Additional features include autonomous driving technology, electric seats and wireless charging. The Tesla Model 3 could start around the ₹50-₹60 lakh mark and the launch could happen by next year.