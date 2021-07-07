Updated Range Rover Evoque Lands On Our Shores

Jaguar Land Rover India has been on a roll recently. In the month of June, the British Marque launched the updated Velar and shortly after, it introduced the Ranger Rover Sport SVR. Continuing the streak, the company has now launched the updated version of the Evoque. As far as pricing is concerned, the 2021 Range Rover Evoque has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

More details

Talking about the updates, the Range Rover Evoque now gets a more powerful engine and also, more features inside the cabin.

Powertrain options

Let us munch some numbers first. The Diesel Evoque continues to be powered by the same 2.0 litre, four-cylinder Ingenium diesel mill, but it now develops 204hp – up from 180hp. The maximum power output might have gone up but it still puts down the same amount of torque and that is 430Nm. The 2.0-litre, 4 cylinder petrol engine makes 247 hp power and 365 Nm torque. Both engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and are offered with all-wheel drive as standard.

Updated features

The new Range Rover Evoque comes with exciting new features such as 3D Surround Camera, Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter, Wireless Device Charging with Phone Signal Booster and new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Land Rover has taken this opportunity to trim the variant line-up of the Evoque in India. Both the petrol and diesel versions of the Evoque were previously available in two trims – S and R-Dynamic SE. With this update, the petrol version is now solely available in the R-Dynamic SE trim while the diesel is solely available in the S trim.

Official statement

“Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colorways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient,” said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.