Tata Motors Launches Campaign To Raise Awareness On Road Safety And Post Accident Trauma

Besides focusing on making the safest mass-market cars for India, Tata Motors is also attempting to address the cause and effects of road accidents. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Tata Motors, in association with the MindPeers (a mental health tech service platform), today launched a special campaign – ‘Stop the Endless Accident’ – to raise awareness on road safety and trauma caused by vehicular accidents.

Keeping in mind that accident survivors are not considered for conventional therapy and counselling, both Tata Motors along with MindPeers through this initiative aim to raise awareness on the importance of seeking counsel for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) caused by car accidents while also providing the survivors with a platform to narrate their stories to motivate others towards counselling.

Emphasizing on the Company’s stance on mental health, this campaign is headlined by a video, which begins with a narration of a survival story and how the moment of the accident replays endlessly in the survivor’s mind till date. The same is followed by stories and instances from the lives of other survivors who underwent a similar experience and suffer from the same PTSD symptoms, years after the incident. Through the medium of these heartfelt stories, the campaign acknowledges and also informs others that a car crash can cause long term PTSD, if not treated right. As a part of this campaign and to give something back to the society and its people, Tata Motors has also stepped forward to provide one free therapy session to each of the survivors who enrol for this service.

Throughout the month of October, Tata Motors was providing a platform for many accident survivors to tell their stories with a video series across their social media platforms to raise awareness. Accident survivors can visit cars.tatamotors.com/stoptheendlessaccident where they can book their counselling session to start their recovery journey. In addition to the above, the campaign also promotes the #Safetyfirst initiative by Tata Motors, which highlights the importance of road safety for all.