Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition Launched At INR 66,816

A two-wheeler which revitalised the scooter segment in India, the Honda Activa is celebrating its 20th anniversary. For the occasion, a Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition has been launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 68,316.

The overall royal appeal of 20th-anniversary edition Activa 6G is enhanced by the all-new colour – Matte Mature Brown with matching rear grab-rails. Providing more distinctive look is the shiny embossed 20th-year anniversary logo and the special golden Activa logo. Instantly recognizable new stripes on the front add to the visual drama and make the Activa 6G standout in the crowd.

There are black steel wheels on both front and rear. Further accentuating the modern looks are the brown inner cover and seats and a black crankcase cover. Powering this edition is Honda’s trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine with unique Honda ACG starter for a Silent Start. Adding new value to this, are telescopic suspension, new engine start/stop switch, new external fuel lid easily accessible by the integrated dual function switch and bigger 12-inch front wheel. With despatch starting from today, the 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G is available in 2 variants (Standard & Deluxe) excitingly priced at INR 66,816 for Standard & INR 68,316 for Deluxe (ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana).

Talking about the 20-year journey of Activa, Mr Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The legend was born 20 years ago when Honda realized The Power of Dreams of India with its debut model – Activa. Since then, every new generation of Honda Activa has introduced Indian riders to advance global technologies ahead of time – be it Combi-Brake System in 2009 (a decade before the norms), Honda Eco Technology (HET) in 2013 or the latest enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and 26 new patent applications in 2020 Activa 6G. Celebrating Indian customers love and trust on Activa – the true gold standard of unisex family commute, we are delighted to launch the special 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G.”

Introducing the 20th-anniversary edition of Activa 6G, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Delighting lacs of new customers every month, Activa is the torchbearer of India’s two-wheeler industry. We are proud to be a part of the everyday life of incredible India. Today, there is hardly any place in India where you can’t spot an Activa. As the first choice of every Indian family, this specially curated 20th-anniversary edition is to celebrates Activa’s inseparable bond with our customers. Starting from the brand new Matte Mature Brown colour which is the first-ever introduction on any Honda scooter to the distinctive gold embossed logos and more distinctive design cues, Activa 6G – 20th-anniversary edition is as precious as gold!”