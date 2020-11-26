Toyota Reveals The 2021 Camry Hybrid

Toyota has finally revealed the new 2021 facelift version of its popular sedan, Camry Hybrid. The carmaker had already launched the facelift version in the US and has now decided to bring this eight-generation of the Camry sedan, to the European market. The new facelift uses the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, which is capable of producing a maximum power output of 215bhp. However, being a facelift, there are several changes, to give the sedan a fresh and new look.

Speaking about the design, the new Toyota Camry Hybrid will get a revamped front bumper and grilles, to give the car a more mature, dynamic, and aggressive look. The sedan also gets LED tail lamps and LED elements on the grille. Apart from this, Toyota has also added the option to upgrade to the new wheels for the new Camry Hybrid. These new alloy-wheels measure 17 and 18 inches and come with a new Deep Metal Grey paint finish.

Speaking about the interior, Toyota is known to use durable and premium material on the interior, which ages really well. The new Camry Hybrid comes with the same philosophy and is equipped with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with several physical buttons, and is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In the European market, the new 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift will be available with two interior colour options, namely- Beige or Black. These colours will be used on the interior and premium leather seats, which use a new leather material with a herringbone pattern, to allow better airflow through the seats, for the passengers. The dashboard, on the other hand, houses the large infotainment unit and is also made using premium materials like Black Engineered Wood and Titanium Line.

Lastly, being a Toyota, the new Camry is equipped with a host of safety features under the Toyota Safety Sense, curated specially for the new 2021 Camry Hybrid. Speaking about its safety features, the sedan gets some really important safety features like Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Turn Assistance, and a new Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control that uses Road Sign Assist and Lane Trace Assist, for the optimum experience.