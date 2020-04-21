Tata Motors Group Global Sales Slide By 35% In Q4 FY20

Tata Motors has reported a slump in its global sales figures. The company has released a statement saying its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 2,31,929 units in the January-March quarter, lower by 35 percent compared to Q4 figures in 2019. Global wholesales of Tata Motors’ brand of commercial vehicles, as well as those of the Tata Daewoo range, plunged 49% from the year earlier to 72,608 units.

Tata Motors said that the global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 were at 1,59,321 units. This is lower by 26 percent from the same period a year ago. Global wholesales for British luxury carmaker JLR stood at 126,979 units in the quarter, which included 6,288 vehicles sold by the Chery Jaguar Land Rover joint venture in China.

The figure comprised 32,940 units of Jaguar brand of vehicles and 94,039 Land Rover wholesales. JLR had on Saturday reported a 31% y-o-y drop in retail sales in the March quarter at 109,869 units. Retail sales in FY20, however, fell at a comparatively modest pace of 12% to 508,659 units as the Tata Motors unit saw double-digit growth in China during Q2 and Q3 of the last fiscal.

For the most part of the Q4, sales of all car manufacturing companies hit their lowest point due to the outburst coronavirus pandemic. In March, Tata Motors sold a total of 12,924 vehicles in India, compared to 74,679 units the company sold in the same period in 2019. Tata Motors’ domestic wholesales for FY20 stood at 442,052 units, down 35% y-o-y. This included a 34% y-o-y drop in commercial vehicle sales at 310,855 units and a 38% y-o-y decline in passenger vehicle sales at 131,197 units.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Vehicle sales was affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. However, the customer response to our newly launched models – the Altroz and the refreshed BS6 range is encouraging.” He added that he would be handing over his reigns to Shailesh Chandra who would have the responsibility of delivering an exciting customer experience and building on the strength of the NEW FOREVER product portfolio.