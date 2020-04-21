BS6 Jeep Compass Range Now Starts At INR 16.49 Lakh

American SUV manufacturer Jeep entered the Indian markets with their Compass a few years ago. It became an instant hit among the Indian masses and clocked some good numbers in an otherwise very competitive segment. Despite facing competition from the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, it held its own. Now that the BS6 emission norms have kicked in, Jeep has finally launched the BS6 compliant range of the Compass. Prices start from Rs 16.49 lakh and go up to Rs 24.99 lakh ex-showroom, making it Rs 89,000 dearer than its BS4 counterpart.

They just haven’t revised the prices as they have also made some crucial changes in the trim levels of the Compass. In its BS6 avatar, Jeep has bid goodbye to the base level Sport variant and the Sport plus now serves as the base variant. It offers considerably more features than the Sport variant including alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone AC and so on. Apart from the Sport variant, they have also discontinued the Longitude (O) and Limited variant. Jeep Compass BS6 is now offered in Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited Plus trims.

It comes with some pretty good features as standard including two airbags, rear disc brakes, traction control and ESC. The engine has been slightly tweaked to meet the BS6 emission norms. It retains the same old engine options though which means the diesel Compass continues to draw power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, good enough for 170 Bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It also retains the same 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine which generates 160 Bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both petrol and diesel variants of the Compass get manual and a DCT gearbox option and the diesel variants except for the Sport Plus get 4×4 option.

Reports suggest that Jeep is also planning to bring the Grand Compass to India which is the 7-seater version of the regular Compass that we have here. The petrol Compass faces direct competition from the recently launched Volkswagen T-Roc and will also rival the Skoda Karoq while the diesel version is a direct rival to the Tata Harrier.