Tata Motors Extends Special Monsoon Offers; First Year’s Insurance For Select Models At Re. 1

Tata Motors Limited has announced special monsoon offers for car buyers across the country, for the entire month of July. In July 2018, the Company is offering first year’s insurance on Tigor, Nano, Hexa, Safari Storme, and Zest models, at Re. 1. Customers can also reap benefits of consumer discounts, ranging between INR 20,000 and INR 30,000, on select models. Additionally, exchange discounts, up to INR 15,000, for the prospective car buyers, on the aforementioned cars as well as on all variants of Nexon and Tiago.

On account of the occasion of Rath Yatra, Tata Motors will be offering customer across Gujarat an additional reason to rejoice, by presenting them with additional consumer discounts and first year insurance at Re. 1 on the Nexon and Tiago variants.

Tata Motors’ Turnaround strategy, has proven robust results. The Company’s passenger vehicle domestic sales in June 2018 were particularly impressive at 18,213 units: a growth of 63% over last year. In the first quarter of FY 19, the PV business recorded a growth of 52%. Coexisting with this growth story, the company’s network has also witnessed a strong growth from 400 to 746 outlets, which is further expected to reach 850 by the end of this year.

The said list of offers dovetails with the company’s overall strategy to ramp up sales efforts and should set the tone for an aggressive festive season starting next month.