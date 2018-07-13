Suzuki Burgman Street 125 To Be Reportedly Priced At INR 76,000 (On-Road)

The Suzuki Burgman has started to arrive at select dealerships ahead of its launch scheduled on July 19, 2018. In fact, select dealerships have reportedly started accepting the bookings for the upcoming scooter which will command a price of INR 76,000 (on-road). The aforementioned price also includes a helmet that Suzuki will offer along with the scooter.

The upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. Check out a detailed walkaround video of the scooter below:

The new Suzuki Burgman 125, as reported earlier, will come equipped with features like full-LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console, disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear, 12V charging port, telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic unit at the rear, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Mechanical specifications will include the same 124.3cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers Suzuki Access 125. The performance numbers on the Burgman Street 125 are likely to be identical to those on the Access 125 and thus the scooter will draw 8.7 PS at 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm from the 124.3cc engine.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will compete against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Grazia 125, TVS NTORQ 125 and the Aprilia SR125 in the Indian market.

Source: Financial Express