Tata Motors Delivers 65 Nexon EVs To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department

The world is moving towards an electric future. Interestingly, India too has accepted this fact and is moving towards green mobility. The government has already announced several policies and schemes to promote electric vehicles. On the same lines, the government of Kerala has selected the Nexon EV from Tata Motors, for its Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), as part of its ambitious ‘Safe Kerala’ program.

A smart fleet of 65 Nexon EVs will strengthen this program to effectively manage and regulate the state’s vehicular traffic round the clock. The Kerala MVD will lease 65 Nexon EVs for a period of 8-years from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). In a ceremony held recently, the first lot of 45 Nexon EVs were delivered to the Kerala MVD in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to a statement, ‘Safe Kerala’ is a program that focuses on significantly enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects holistically through mediums such as proper training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Kerala Govt. has been at the forefront of initiating several measures to enhance public safety. We are grateful to ANERT for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government and look forward to a fruitful partnership with them and MVD. We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India’s best-selling electric car, commanding a 63 percent market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders, we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market.”

Tata Motor’s CSR Activities:

Tata Motors is leading the conversation in building awareness and preference for electric mobility in the country. It has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions. The Nexon EV, an aspirational SUV, is rated to deliver an anxiety-free long range of 312 km on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129bhp permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a best-in-industry- dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics. With more than 1500 Nexon EVs currently plying on Indian roads, this electric SUV has been much appreciated by customers and the industry alike.