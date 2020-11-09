TVS Registers ‘Fiero 125’; Could it Mean Fiero’s Return?

Back to back trademark registrations, bestowing its 200cc offering with modern features like ride modes and adjustable front suspension, has TVS gone all ballistic? If all the trademark registrations do translate into something concrete, we are in for an amazing ride with TVS. The Hosur-based company has registered another trademark and this time around, it is looking all prepped up to revive an old moniker, which will instigate feelings of nostalgia. The brand has filed some new trademarks in the recent past and one of them is the Fiero 125.

More details

For the uninitiated, Fiero was a motorcycle from the 2000s that was well known for its very capable 150cc engine.

The bike was launched at a time in the market when TVS and Suzuki were partners. That said, as the brand is working on bringing back the same nameplate, the engine on the TVS Fiero 125 is expected to retain the same characteristics. The Fiero of the years gone by was particularly famous for its robustness but couldn’t bear the onslaught of modern 150cc motorcycles and had to be discontinued. If TVS is actually thinking about reviving the Fiero moniker, we can expect the two-wheeler manufacturer to bless it with modern and first-in-segment features such as all-LED lighting along with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, GTT and more.

The revival of the Fiero in the form of Fiero 125 makes absolute sense because TVS doesn’t have a 125cc motorcycle in its portfolio currently. It did have Phoenix 125 which did well because of the features it had on offer but was later discontinued. The upcoming TVS Fiero 125 will challenge the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and also, Honda SP 125 in the premium commuter segment. The upcoming TVS Fiero 125, if at all, the company is working on its development, is expected to be launched in the market sometime next year. Talking of the expected price, the bike should demand an ex-showroom price of close to Rs 70,000 in order to challenge the competition quite effectively.

TVS’ new trademarks

It looks like TVS is readying another weapon to unleash on its rivals and it is none other than the Zeppelin. The TVS Zeppelin, despite being a concept which was showcased two years ago at the 2018 Auto Expo, has managed to stay popular. Trademark registration data reveals that TVS has received approval for its Zepplin R motorcycle. Talking about trademarks, TVS has also registered the names ‘Raider’ and ‘Retron’.