Tata Motors Announces #NexonEVChargingStories Campaign To Raise Public Awareness Around EVs

In an effort to raise public awareness around the growing EV Charging footprint in the country, Tata Motors has launched the #NexonEVChargingStories campaign, featuring a series of short videos presenting real-world use cases that demonstrates the ease of using home and a public charging point. The Campaign focuses on the tactile and emotional appeal of EVs and conveys the experience of hassle-free travel covering longer distances and to remote locations or even short weekend day trips.

The company released its first story across its social media platforms, featuring a proud owner of Nexon EV, Mr.Uday Kiran. In the video, he shares his overall experience of owning an EV and travelling from Hyderabad to Vizag, covering a distance of 700 km. He talks about the home charging and public charging available on the national highways, that connects these two cities, which has helped him reach his destination without any hassle.

One of the key element for faster EV adoption is the charging infrastructure. For this, Tata Motors partnered with Tata Power to provide end-to-end charging solutions at home, workplace and for captive and public charging. Under this partnership, the company has already installed fast-charging stations in key Metros such as – Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, thus enabling the e-mobility drive in the city.

Chargers have also been installed on key intercity Highways, at Tata Motors dealerships, few Tata Group retail outlets and other public locations. Over 456 charging points have been installed in 92 cities, situated on several prominent intercity routes across India. In addition, free home-charging solutions are offered with every Nexon EV sold.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch of this campaign, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “India has seen a significant rise in the momentum towards EVs in the past one year and we at Tata Motors are proud to be one of the frontrunners in driving the EV adoption here. We are not only offering aspirational and accessible electric vehicles, but are also creating a holistic e-Mobility ecosystem that addresses barriers to EV adoption. We are delighted to release these interesting short stories of Nexon EV owners to bust myths, create awareness about our charging station and the hassle free ownership experience. With a rapidly increasing charging network and, we are confident that our EV customers would like to spend more and more time on the go now.”