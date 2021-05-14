Hero MotoCorp Could Launch Its First Electric Scooter In Early 2022

While TVS and Bajaj have already marked their entry in the EV space, Hero MotoCorp is yet to announce its debut. Hero MotoCorp is considered to be the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer and given the resources the company has, it is kind of surprising that it hasn’t rolled out any full-fledged electric vehicle as of yet. But going by the latest media reports, Hero MotoCorp will make its debut in the EV space by launching a new product in the January-March quarter of 2022.

More details

If you are wondering, Hero Electric is a separate entity altogether. The announcement regarding Hero Motocorp foraying in the EV space was made by the company’s CFO, Niranjan Gupta. It doesn’t get more reliable than this!

What can we expect?

There is currently no word regarding what we can expect from the homegrown carmaker but it is being assumed that Hero will mark its debut with an electric scooter because that is what homegrown EV-makers are aiming for. Hero has already showcased the concept versions of Maestro Electric and Duet Electric. Both the scooters currently exist in the brand’s portfolio but with an ICE heart.

Hero has remained tight-lipped about the expected powertrain of the electric scooter but we can expect it to boast of three ride modes including drive, park and reverse which could be controlled from the left-hand side switchgear. Hero could also go ahead and bestow its electric scooter with internet connectivity, to stay competitive in the EV space.

Swappable batteries?

Hero MotoCorp’s recently announced strategic partnership with Taiwanese company Gogoro Inc. The partnership will help Hero establish a network of lithium-ion battery-swapping stations in India for two-wheelers and the two companies will also jointly develop electric vehicles, a segment in which Hero is lagging compared with Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and some startups.

This could mean that Hero’s upcoming electric offerings could come equipped with swappable batteries.

Hero’s other electric endeavours

Hero MotoCorp has already invested in Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturer, while its promoter, Pawan Munjal, has invested in Ola Electric through his family trust. The company has invested in roping in talent to develop electric technology at its research and development centre on the outskirts of Jaipur. Exciting times lie ahead for the homegrown manufacturer and we are excited too!