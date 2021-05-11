Tata Tiago CNG Spied Undisguised For The First Time

The skyrocketing fuel prices are making it difficult to maintain an ICE engine driven vehicle. The reason why we are witnessing the resurrection of CNG powered vehicles. While CNG powered vehicles might not be as peppy as their other counterparts, it is worth noting that they are a lot cheaper to run. Several manufacturers are currently testing CNG variants of their standard cars and they are constantly being spied on the streets as well. This time around, it is the Tata Tiago that has been spied and it is being assumed that it is the CNG variant of the popular hatchback.

More details

It is the first time that the CNG variant of the Tiago has been spied without any camouflage. Visually, it will look the same as its petrol-powered counterparts.

As seen in the spy pictures, the test mule appears to be a mid-variant that can be seen donning a red paint scheme, which is already available on the petrol counterpart. Additionally, the vehicle is seen wearing a CNG sticker on the front and rear windscreens, confirming it’s a CNG variant of the Tiago. It might also get new multi-spoke alloy wheels, similar to what we saw in the previous spy shots. The company is expected to price the Tiago CNG similar to its petrol-powered sibling.

However, the CNG kit could be restricted to the entry-level and mid-spec variant of the hatchback.In a recent interview with IANS, Shailesh Chandra, President of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle section, confirmed that the carmaker will equip select models with factory-fitted CNG kits by FY 2021-2022.

Although there is no word regarding which Tata cars will benefit from CNG, it is being assumed that the Tiago, Tigor and the Altroz will receive the CNG treatment. All three models use the same 86PS/113Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. However, with the CNG variant, power figures will drop slightly while fuel efficiency is likely to be around 30 km/kg. A 5-speed manual will be the only transmission on offer.

Official statement

“Currently, we have a comprehensive PV portfolio with ICE and EV options for customers to choose from. Our customers also have the option to get the CNG kits fitted at the dealerships. In FY22, our customers will also get a factory fitted CNG option for some of our models,” Chandra said.