Tata Motors Announces Nation-Wide Mega Service Camp

Preparing to launch a new hatchback, a premium SUV, updates of existing carlines and electric vehicles, Tata Motors today announced the roll-out of its Mega Service Camp. The initiative will cater to Tata Motors’ customers in over 400 cities, across 650+ workshops PAN India. This nationwide service offering will be available to all existing Tata Motors customers at authorized dealerships from November 21st, 2019 to November 30th, 2019. In an effort to offer a hassle-free ownership experience, Tata Motors has been strengthening its service quality to further enhance brand connect with customers.

The Mega Service Camp will provide its customers with services such as a free comprehensive vehicle health checkup, car top wash, discounts of up to 10% on original spare parts, oil, accessories and labour charges. Customers can also avail exciting offers on value-added services, vehicle insurance and exchange offers on their Tata cars. The Mega Service camp is in its fifth year. In the previous four camps, the company serviced over 4 Lakh cars. Tata Motors has rolled out several new, even industry-leading service initiatives last year.

Through these efforts and more, Tata Motors ranked the second-highest in the prestigious J.D. Power India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study, the third time in a row, this year. The carmaker’s next new launch is the Altroz hatchback, which will be followed by the 7-seater Harrier, the Nexon electric and updated models of the Tiago, Tigor and the ICE-powered Nexon.

Commenting on the announcement of this service initiative, Mr Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care, Tata Motors said, “After the success of the previous mega campaigns, this year’s edition aims at enhancing the Tata Motors service brand and maintaining its valuable relationship with its customers. This effort aims at celebrating our customers’ consistent support and appreciation for our brand. Through this initiative, we hope to keep up with evolving demands and cater to the ever-changing needs of our customers while maintaining high-quality service. We believe that this initiative will enhance overall customer experience and will allow us to better understand the expectations of Tata vehicle owners and evolve harmoniously with their service needs.”