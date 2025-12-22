Tata Harrier and Safari Finally Get Petrol Power: Key Specs Out Now!

Tata Motors has finally shared the petrol engine details for the Harrier and Safari, something which many buyers have been waiting for. Until now, both SUVs were highly associated with diesel power, but the picture changes in a big way with this new petrol option.
At the heart of both SUVs is Tata’s new 1.5 litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine. This is a four-cylinder unit that produces 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. In simple words, this makes it the most powerful petrol engine that Tata has offered in this segment till date. It is tuned higher than the same engine seen in the Sierra, where it produces lower power and torque figures.
Buyers will be able to choose between a six-speed manual box and a six-speed automatic to provide flexibility for both easy-going drivers and those who prefer to have more control.
What does this mean on the road?
The additional power and torque should make the Harrier and Safari feel more responsive, particularly when overtaking on the highway and accelerating quickly. The petrol engine is expected to be suitable for buyers who want smoothness and refinement rather than diesel punch.
Variants on offer
Tata has kept things simple by offering petrol engine in almost the same variants as the diesel models.
For the Harrier petrol, buyers have the option of:
- Smart
- Pure X and Pure X Dark
- Adventure and Adventure X Dark
- Fearless X, Fearless X Dark, and Fearless X Stealth
The Safari petrol gets an even wider distribution:
- Smart
- Pure and Pure X Dark
- Adventure X+ and Adventure X+ Dark
- Accomplished X, X+, X+ Dark
- Accomplished X Stealth
- Accomplished X Ultra
- Accomplished X Red Dark
This ensures that petrol buyers don’t miss out on features or styling choices.
Expected pricing and market impact
While the official prices are yet to be announced, the petrol versions are expected to be Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh cheaper than the equivalent diesel trims. This could make both SUVs more accessible to buyers who want a large, premium Tata SUV, but don’t want diesel.
It also opens the door for Tata to expand exports, now that there is an option of petrol in addition to diesel.
Rivals in sight
The Harrier and Safari petrol will compete against:
- Mahindra XUV700
- MG Hector and Hector Plus
- Hyundai Alcazar
- Kia Carens Clavis
- Mahindra Scorpio-N & Thar Roxx (Petrol variant)
Final thoughts
With the introduction of a powerful turbo petrol engine, Tata has made the Harrier and Safari more flexible and more attractive. Buyers now get the same size, presence and features — with a smoother petrol option. It’s a smart move to broaden the appeal of both SUVs without affecting what’s already working for them.