Ather Scooter Prices to Rise by Up to Rs 3,000 from January 2026!

Ather Energy has announced that it will raise prices across its electric scooter range from 1st January 2026. The hike will be up to Rs 3,000, depending on the model. According to the company, the revision is because of an increase in costs of raw materials, foreign exchange fluctuations, and higher prices of key electronic components across the world.
For buyers who have been keeping an eye on an Ather scooter, the rest of December is a good window to buy at current prices. Ather is currently running its ‘Electric December’ campaign which comes with benefits up to Rs 20,000 in select cities. These include the immediate discount off credit card EMI, cash offers and a complimentary 8 year extended battery warranty (Eight70 warranty) on select models. Support from multiple finance partners is also part of the offer, making it easier for first-time EV buyers to own them.
Now in its third year, Electric December has become a regular year-end initiative for Ather. The company states that the idea is to keep providing value to its customers even in the face of price pressures with the backing of its emphasis on software updates, hardware integration and reliable after-sales service.
Ather’s current lineup includes the 450 series, which is aimed at riders looking for performance, and the Rizta, which is its first family-focused electric scooter. The 450 range is available with features such as multi-mode traction control and MagicTwist and connected technology such as Google Maps navigation, WhatsApp notifications on the dashboard, and call & music controls.
The Rizta, meanwhile, has quickly found its place in the market. It recently crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone, which helped Ather to expand into newer regions and build its retail presence. Designed with everyday family use in mind, the Rizta features a total of 56 litres of storage, including 34 litres under the seat and an optional 22 litre frunk. It also gets a wide seat, a spacious floorboard and a focus on comfort.
On the safety front, the Rizta comes with SkidControl, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) along with theft and tow alerts. At Ather Community Day 2025, the company also announced a major upgrade for the Rizta Z in the form of touchscreen functionality.
Customers can purchase Ather scooters through the brand’s Experience Centres all over India, as well as online via Amazon and Flipkart.
In simple terms, prices are going up soon, but December still offers solid value for buyers. For those planning to switch to electric, this might be the right time to act before the new prices kick in.