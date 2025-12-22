Nissan’s Big 3-Row SUV for India – What to Expect

Nissan has confirmed officially that a brand new three-row SUV would come to India in early 2027. This next model will be placed above the Tekton and will be the last step in Nissan’s current India comeback plan.
The journey began in mid-2024 with the return of the X-Trail, followed by updates to the Magnite. With this new SUV, Nissan aims to aggressively return to the premium family SUV segment which it has been lacking for a long time.
This will be a proper D-segment, three-row SUV, designed for those families who want more space, presence on the road and more comfort on long distances.
What kind of SUV will it be?
Nissan has already confirmed some important things.
- Will be placed above the Tekton in Nissan’s line-up
- It will offer three rows of seating
- Expected to have a hybrid powertrain
- Designed for export to the global RHD and LHD markets
Manufactured in India
This SUV will also have a close relationship with Renault. It will be a sister model to an upcoming Renault three-row SUV that will be released around the same time. Both vehicles will be based on a common platform and basic engineering, but with different design identities.
The Dacia Bigster and Renault Boreal give a rough idea of what’s coming. Expect a large and upright stance, strong proportions and a premium but practical design rather than something flashy.
Made in India, built for the world
One of the most important is manufacturing.
Nissan has confirmed that this SUV will be manufactured in India and exported to the right hand drive as well as left hand drive markets. This shows that India will play a key role in the plans of Nissan and Renault in the future globally.
It also means that the SUV will be designed to international standards, not just for local needs.
How it fits into the market
Instead of packing more features into smaller cars, Nissan and Renault are opting to move up a segment.
This approach is different from brands such as Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Kia which have focussed heavily on premium sub-compact SUVs. Nissan’s new three-row SUV will be going head to head with established names like:
- Hyundai Alcazar
- Kia Carens Clavis
- Mahindra XUV700 (facelifed version to be known as XUV 7XO)
- MG Hector Plus
Expected hybrid power could become an important selling point, particularly to the buyer who is looking for improved fuel efficiency in a large SUV.
Conclusion
Nissan’s upcoming three-row SUV appears to be a serious step forward, and not just another model addition. With the hybrid technology, global production plans and a premium positioning, it could finally give Nissan a strong footing in India’s most competitive SUV segment.
Early 2027 may still be some way off, but this SUV already feels like one of Nissan’s most important launches in years.