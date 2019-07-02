Tata Harrier Dual Tone Launched, Priced At INR 16.76 Lakh

Launched in the month of January, the Harrier was one of the most awaited cars of 2018. Tata Motors announced today that their new SUV has received 10,000 customers already and they are celebrating this achievement by introducing the dual tone colour variants in this new SUV. The shades of Orcus White and Calisto Copper will get the dual tone treatment with a black roof in the top of the line XZ variant of the SUV. Tata demands a premium of INR 20,000 for this treatment, bringing the ex-showroom price of the dual tone colour model to INR 16.76 Lakh.

Commenting on the introduction of the dual tone options, Mr. Sibendra Barman – Vice President, Sales Marketing and Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “Harrier has made waves in the market ever since it was showcased in the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X concept and subsequently launched in January 2019. Overwhelmed by the response received, we are extremely delighted to offer the Harrier in dual tone colour options. This is in line with our continuous endeavour to excite and wow our customers with cars that deliver stunning design and exhilarating performance. With the launch of the dual-tone colour options, we are confident that Harrier’s desirability will rise further to a whole new level.”

The Tata Harrier is powered by a 2-litre Multijet oil burner borrowed from Fiat. Dubbed the Kryotec engine, this motor has been tuned to produce 140 PS and a maximum twisting force of 350 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, and comes with three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Apart from that, the Harrier also comes with ESP paired with a terrain response system with three driving modes – Normal, Rough and Wet which help the car improve its performance off the road, despite being a front wheel drive vehicle. Available in a total of 4 variants, starting from the basic XE, followed by XM, XT and the top of the line XZ variant, prices of this SUV start from INR 12.99 Lakh. To know more about this vehicle, do watch our in-depth review of the same, linked below.