Mahindra Shows Positive Growth In A Sluggish Market

Leading Indian car manufacturer Mahindra has launched 3 new products in recent times, which has accelerated the brands’ growth, in a rather sluggish market. For the month of June in 2019, M&M sold 18,826 vehicles in June 2019, as against 18,137 vehicles during the same period last year, a growth of 4%. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 16,394 vehicles in June 2019, as against 19,229 vehicles in June 2018. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 705 vehicles for the month. Exports for June 2019 stood at 3,076 vehicles. The company’s Auto Sector overall sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 42,547 vehicles, compared to 45,155 vehicles during June 2018.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The market sentiment continued to remain subdued, especially in the Passenger Vehicles segment. At Mahindra, we are happy to register a growth of 4% in the Passenger Vehicles segment and 8% in the Utility Vehicles segment, on the back of our three recent product launches. Further, we continued to correct our channel inventory both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments in June 2019.”

Mahindra will also be launching the AMT equipped variant of the XUV300 in the coming months. The AMT gearbox will be offered with the diesel engine of the car. We drove the car and did a review of it, which is linked below for you to see, do have a look.

One of the latest launches from the brand is the Thar 700 SUV. Before Mahindra is forced to take this old model off showrooms, the brand will be selling this limited edition model, which comes with a number of additional features. The differences this car will come with are:

Stylized 5-spoke alloy wheels

Decals on the side and bonnet

Black finish on the grille

Silver finish on the front bumper

Leatherette upholstery with THAR logo on the front seats

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Along with these changes, each model will come with a unique plaque on the fender which bears Anand Mahindra’s signature. This SUV is priced at INR 9.99 Lakh, ex-showroom. Below are some images of this SUV, do have a look.