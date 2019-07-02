Tata Motors Recently Conducted The Fourth Edition Of The SkillFest And TechFest Programs

Recently, Tata Motors had conducted the 4th Season of the Tata Motors Global TechFest and Global SkillFest 2019. This programme is an initiative to improve the skill and knowledge of commercial vehicles among technicians and service advisors across the globe. The program saw over 7,400 technicians and over 3,400 service advisors’ entries from around 29 countries globally, including 801 channel partners from India and 500 partners from 28 countries globally, which include ASEAN, LATAM, SAARC, LHD Africa, RHD Africa and the Middle-East. Since its inception, the program has trained and provided exposure to over 20,000 technicians and service advisors of Tata’s commercial vehicles channel partners.

True to its motto of ‘Connecting Aspirations’, Tata Motors aims to encourage a mutual understanding between Tata Motors’ and the technicians and service advisors of their commercial vehicles channel partners. The theme of this year’s edition was to celebrate the technical and advisory skills of participants, allowing them to learn the latest service technologies, at the same time understanding their training needs and ensuring the highest levels of service quality and delivery. The SkillFest winners’ won a cash prize worth Rs 1,38,000 ($2000), the runners up got around Rs 1,03,000 ($1500), while the 3rd place got Rs 70,000 ($1000). The TechFest winners’ won Rs 1,17,000 ($1700), the runners up got Rs 83,000 ($1200) and the 3rd place got a reward of Rs 50,000 ($700).

The program teaches the participants about various aspects of commercial vehicles through competitive testing on technical know-how, product diagnosis, troubleshooting skills, knowledge on tools equipment usage, safe working practices, knowledge on processes, service IT ecosystems including CRMDMS, customer care APP, customer-focused approach, soft skills, and other new technological advancements. Through these evaluation processes, Tata Motors has been able to design and develop advanced training modules to upgrade technical skills and usage of specialised tools, also rewarding and recognising best talent, and thereby creating a healthy competition among channel partners.

Commenting on the championship, Mr R. Ramakrishnan, Global Head Customer care, CVBU, Tata Motors Limited said, “The automotive industry is challenged with acute shortage of skilled manpower, especially technicians. With the transforming nature of the industry, it is imperative that the service aspect evolves correspondingly. The aim of this initiative is to bridge the skill gap in the industry and provide participants with hands-on learning. As a responsible company, we are committed towards the cause of promoting skill development and employment generation in the industry.”