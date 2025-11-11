SMK Helmets Unveils Stylish New Range at EICMA 2025 – Meet the All-New Cygnus, Delta Tour & Delta City!

SMK Helmets has taken the global stage at EICMA 2025 in Milan, showing off its latest range of helmets. The brand, which is a part of STUDDS Accessories Ltd., announced the launch of three new models which are soon to arrive in India.
The company says these new helmets are designed for different kinds of riders – from daily commuters, to touring enthusiasts. Each model is focused on better safety, comfort and a more modern and functional look.
SMK Cygnus
The first one is called the SMK Cygnus. It’s a flip-back helmet with the chin bar able to rotate 180 degrees. It can be used as a full-face and open-face helmet by riders. The shell is made from Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic (EIRT) and it also gets a multi-density EPS liner for added protection.
Other highlights include a wide anti-scratch visor, Pinlock MaxVision-ready shield and internal sun visor. The ventilation system has large air channels to keep the helmet cool and the padding inside is removable and hypoallergenic. The Cygnus will be available in five options and four colours – Black, White, Metallic Grey and Nardo Grey – and is available from XS to XXXL.
SMK Delta Tour
Then comes the SMK Delta Tour which made for the riders who love long trips. It’s a demi-jet helmet, with a solid aerodynamic design. The Delta Tour has an extended chin coverage, dual visor setup, and 3D contoured cheek pads for comfort on long rides. It also gets a quick-release system, scratch-resistant visor and Bluetooth speaker pockets built inside.
This model will be available in Solid White, Jet Black, Hivision Neon, Nardo Grey and Metallic Silver, in sizes S to XXL.
SMK Delta City
For city riders, SMK has the Delta City, a lightweight helmet designed for daily commutes. It comes with an EIRT shell, moisture-wicking interior, quick-release buckle and air vents for better cooling in traffic. It will be sold in gloss and matt finishes, in five colours, XS to XXL size.
SMK says these new helmets are a continuation of their effort to create safer and more stylish options for all different kinds of riders. The brand is a combination of global design ideas and Indian safety standards.
Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director of STUDDS Accessories Ltd. said that EICMA was the perfect place to show SMK’s innovation to the world. He said the new Cygnus and Delta series was an example of how the company is working to create helmets that combine global safety norms with new design ideas. He also said that the team is excited to be able to bring these helmets, as well as other popular models such as Ares and Nova, to India in the near future.
The new SMK Cygnus and Delta series will be available on sale in India from the company’s retail network in the next few months.
All in all, SMK has created helmets that look good, feel good, and have good protection – all while providing what the rider wants and needs: safety and practicality in one package.